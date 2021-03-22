Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR by 2028 | DBMR

DBMR has added another report with data Tables for genuine and guess years tended to with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with clear bare essential examination. This moreover Report has furthermore been collected to give distinctive market perspectives like size, share, designs, components, advancement, arrangements, and industry examination. The genuine assessment happened in this report joining key profiling of key market players, their middle capacities, their strong and wobbly parts, and the genuine scene of the market which maintains associations to address their individual frameworks.

The CBCT dental imaging market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.76% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,274.80 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on CBCT dental imaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is escalating the growth of CBCT dental imaging market.

The increasing usage of CBCT in orthodontic diagnosis and treatment and rising adoption of CBCT by the healthcare professionals act as the major factors driving the growth of CBCT dental imaging market. The growing popularity of the technology among institutes as it is coupled with 3D clinical photography and accurate predictive altering which provides precise diagnosis, planning and treatment of facial deformities and dental and facial deformities and dental and facial implant surgeries accelerating the CBCT dental imaging market growth. The high utilization of CBCT for oral and maxillofacial surgery and high usage in the cosmetic treatments as it offers highly accurate 3D radiographic images further influencing the CBCT dental imaging market. Additionally, increasing the use of CBCT imaging in cosmetic dentistry treatments, increase in consciousness of oral health, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of CBCT by the healthcare profession and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the CBCT dental imaging market. Furthermore, technological advancement extends profitable opportunity to the CBCT dental imaging market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The CBCT dental imaging market is segmented on the basis of detector, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of detector, the CBCT dental imaging market is segmented into flat panel detector and image intensifier.

On the basis of application, the CBCT dental imaging market is segmented into dental implants, orthodontics, endodontics and others.

On the basis of end user, the CBCT dental imaging market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics, academics and research institutes and others.

The major players covered in the CBCT dental imaging market report are Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, FONA Dental, KaVo Dental, Dental Tribune International, J. MORITA MFG. CORP, NEWTOM, PLANMECA OY, PreXion, Sinclair Dental/Dentaire, VATECH, Envista, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Inc., Apteryx Imaging Inc., Acteon, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD, 3Shape A/S among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

