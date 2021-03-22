Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market is likely to reach around USD 69 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market will be driven by increasing demand from food packaging industry. They are extensively used in appetizers, instant soups, confectionaries, snacks, ice creams, bakery products, pasta dishes, vegetable dips dressings, pastries, etc.

The prominent players in freeze dried fruits & vegetables market are Nestle S.A., Olam International, Asahi Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, etc.

This is all due to their ability to retain taste, size and nutritional value of food products. Freeze drying provides protection from microbiological contaminants and prolong shelf life of food items. As packaged food industry will witness favorable growth trends in the future, it will bolster the demand of freeze dried fruits & vegetables market in future.

Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market will face restrictions due to its high cost. The cost of freeze drying process and equipments used for the process adds to the total costs significantly. Also, people are not well-known about the benefits of freeze drying which will pose certain limitations to freeze dried fruits & vegetables market growth by 2025.

Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is segmented on the basis of three categories viz. product, form and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is sub-categorized into vegetables, fruits and coffee beans. Fruits segment is expected to grow with a CAGR more than 7% in terms of revenue. Vegetables segment is likely to surpass USD 18 billion revenue share during the forecast time span. The product are used to add flavors to food products along with improvement in its quality leading to its market growth.

Based on form, the market is segmented into chunks/pieces, powders & granules and flakes. Flakes will capture more than 35% revenue share by 2025. Chunks/pieces will cross 900 kilo tons during the forecast time span. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets and online retailers. Convenience stores will reach over USD 25 billion by the end of forecast years. In terms of revenue, online retailers will grow at a CAGR more than 5% in future due to their ability to showcase large number of products at one platform and provision of ease of accessibility.

In terms of revenue, Europe will capture more than 30% share in forecast spell. This is all due to the rising demand from food packaging industries along with surge in personnel income level. North America freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is expected to grow with a CAGR more than 6%, in terms of revenue by 2025.

Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market by Product

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Coffee beans

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market by Form

o Powders & granules

o Chunks/pieces

o Flakes

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market by Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets & hypermarkets

o Convenience stores

o Online retailers

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Industry Insights

Chapter 4. Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market, By Product

Chapter 5. Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market, By Form

Chapter 6. Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 7. Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market, By Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Nestle S.A.

8.2. Mondelez International

8.3. The Kraft Heinz Company

8.4. The J M Smucker Company

8.5. OFD Foods, LLC

8.6. Olam International

8.7. Asahi Group

8.8. Ajinomoto Co.

8.9. Damtuh Co. Ltd.

8.10. Mercer Foods, LLC

8.11. Van Drunen Farms

8.12. Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH

8.13. Accelerated Freeze Drying Company Ltd.

8.14. European Freeze Dry Ltd.

8.15. Prinova Europe Limited

