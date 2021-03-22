France Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

MarketStudyReport.com adds a new market research report titled France Cardiovascular Devices: Market Data 2020 published by Gen Consulting Company to the Medical Devices segment of its online reports store

The France Cardiovascular Devices Market is expected to grow by US$ 1.01 billion during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the France market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product types. The France market data on cardiovascular devices can be segmented by product types: interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management devices, prosthetic heart valves, peripheral vascular devices, electrophysiology devices, aortic and vascular graft devices, cardiovascular prosthetic devices, cardiac assist devices, cardiovascular surgery devices, clot management devices, and atherectomy devices.

Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Aortic Stent Grafts

– Vascular Grafts

Atherectomy Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Coronary Atherectomy Devices

– Lower Extremity Peripheral Atherectomy Devices

Cardiac Assist Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

– Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices

– Short-Term Circulatory Support Devices

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT)

– Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

– Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

– Pacemakers

Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Cardiac Valve Repairs

– Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Beating Heart Surgery Systems

– Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment

– Perfusion Disposables

Clot Management Devices Market is further segmented into:

– CDT Catheters

– Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

– Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF)

– Manual Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

– Rotational Thrombectomy Devices

– Thrombectomy Systems (Catheters)

Electrophysiology Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

– Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

– Electrophysiology Lab Systems

Interventional Cardiology Market is further segmented into:

– Cardiac Catheters

– Coronary Guidewires

– Coronary Stents

– Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS)

– PTCA Balloon Catheters

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is further segmented into:

– Arteriotomy Closure Devices

– Carotid and Renal Artery Stents

– Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices

– Peripheral Guidewires

– Peripheral Vascular Stents

– PTA Balloon Catheters

– PV Embolization Plugs and Coils

– Renal Denervation Catheters

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market is further segmented into:

– Mechanical Heart Valves

– Tissue Heart Valves

– Transcatheter Heart Valves

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Units) and revenue (US$ Million) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive coverage of the market across different market segments the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

1. About

2. Definition

Study Period

Geographical Scope

Market Segmentation

3. Cardiovascular Devices Market Overview

France Cardiovascular Devices Market, Volume (Units) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

France Cardiovascular Devices Market, Value (Million USD) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

4. Market by Product Types

Interventional Cardiology Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Prosthetic Heart Valves Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Peripheral Vascular Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Electrophysiology Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Aortic And Vascular Graft Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Cardiac Assist Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Clot Management Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Atherectomy Devices Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

5. Market Share by Companies

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biosense Webster Inc

Biotronik AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

6. Price

7. Methodology

