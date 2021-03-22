Fingerprint Sensors Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of fingerprint biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of in-display and capacitive fingerprint in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

Key players in the market Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Fingerprint Sensors market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into Technology, Industry Vertical, Type, System Type, Component. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Capacitive Optical Thermal Ultrasonic

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Minutiae-based Matching Pattern Matching

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Fingerprint Sensors market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Fingerprint Sensors market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fingerprint Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & fingerprint biometric implementation in them

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Capacitive

5.1.2. Optical

5.1.3. Thermal

5.1.4. Ultrasonic

Chapter 6. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Consumer Electronics

6.1.2. Government & Defense

6.1.3. Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.1.4. IT & Telecommunication

6.1.5. Retail and E-commerce

6.1.6. Human Resource

6.1.7. Healthcare

6.1.8. Others

Read More…!

