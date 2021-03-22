Extended Oral Antibiotics Market (Covid-19 update) Size, Demand, Growth, Challenges, Analysis and Forecasts To 2031

Global Extended Oral Antibiotics: Market Outlook

Extended oral antibiotics are one of the effective approach to prevent or control prosthetic joint infections, but the timing of delivery to optimize patient outcomes are debated. The other name for prosthetic joint infection (PJI) is peri-prosthetic infection, an infection involving the adjacent tissues and joint prosthesis. Prosthetic joint infection is one of the common etiologies and complications of implant failure after joint replacement surgeries and is putting a financial burden on the global healthcare system, and significant psychological and physical morbidity on patients. The majority of prosthetic joint infection (PJI) occurs within one year of surgery and are initiated through the introduction of microorganisms during the surgery, caused through either direct contact or aerosolized contamination of the periprosthetic tissue or prosthesis.

The use of extended oral antibiotics has been found effective in minimizing the rate of prosthetic joint infections. It was observed that the prosthetic joint infections rate in high-risk patients who received antibiotics was less than the rate observed in low-risk patients. Thus, the extended oral antibiotic treatment may be an effective measure to prevent poor host factors. The rising number of total joint (hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) arthroplasty coupled with the growing advancements in novel therapies are expected to boost the global extended oral antibiotics market during the forecast period.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5630

What are the factors boosting the Growth of the Extended Oral Antibiotics Market?

Extended oral antibiotics is likely to foster significant demand in the market due to the rising number of total joint arthroplasties (hip (THA) and knee (TKA) arthroplasty) and cases of prosthetic joint infections. Furthermore, the rising advancements in R&D for preventing or controlling prosthetic joint infections and introduction of immunoparticles, nanoparticles, novel antibiotics, photodynamic therapy, antimicrobial peptides, and lytic bacteriophages are some of the factors driving the growth of the global extended antibiotics market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population and antibiotics resistance is leading to the development of new antibiotics, which adds another factor driving the extended oral antibiotics market growth.

The approaching reimbursement scenario is expected to have a positive impact on the extended oral antibiotics market growth. The government is the primary payer for the majority of total joint arthroplasties, through Medicare spending. Furthermore, in addition to improving patient care, preventing prosthetic joint infections may save costs to the Medicare plans. Several strategies and reimbursements are on the horizon that will impact provider compensation for hospitals and physicians.

What are the Key Challenges that may restrain the Growth of the Extended Oral Antibiotics Market?

However, there are some factors that can hinder the growth of global extended oral antibiotics market growth such as lack of trained pathologist in performing the histological analysis, especially in poor countries and awareness of the disease diagnosis treatment. Furthermore, the stringent regulations and lack of FDA approvals in some regions may impact the global extended oral antibiotics market growth.

Key Segments of Extended Oral Antibiotics Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug type, the global extended oral antibiotics market has been segmented as

Rifampin

Ciprofloxacin

Penicillin

Ampicillin

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global extended oral antibiotics market has been segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Based on region, the global extended oral antibiotics market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Arrevus, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Peptilogics Inc.

elephus Medical LLC

others are actively involved in offering extended oral antibiotics.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5630

How Increasing R&D to Augment Extended Oral Antibiotics Market Growth?

The rising demand for preventing or controlling prosthetic joint infection is encouraging key manufacturers to invest more in research activities to develop more extended oral antibiotics. Manufacturers are engaged in clinical trials for drug compounds to develop extended oral antibiotics. Few of them have got the FDA approval from the regulatory bodies.

For example, Lefamulin (IV/Oral) compound of Nabriva Therapeutics plc, is in Phase I of clinical trial for the indications including prosthetic joint infection and osteomyelitis.

Moreover other players including Telephus Medical LLC and Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. have their compounds under pipeline for the treatment. This is one of the prime factor driving the growth of the global extended oral antibiotics market.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Extended Oral Antibiotics Market?

The extended oral antibiotics market is set to change in the coming years, owing to the rising awareness of the prosthetic joint infections after hip (THA) and knee (TKA) arthroplasty. Furthermore, the favorable environment for new anti-infective modalities is expected to expand the size of the global extended oral antibiotics market by promoting the manufacturers to penetrate more into the market. The major players are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence extended oral antibiotics R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat the prosthetic joint infections condition. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the global extended oral antibiotics market.

Why is the U.S. a Big Market for Extended Oral Antibiotics?

The healthcare system of U.S. is very well recognized for its expenditure and advanced infrastructure. The healthcare care centers and hospitals are abode by the regulatory rules and insurance policies. The regulatory bodies and government of U.S. have started adopting various cost-effective plans to reduce the burden on healthcare. The rising acceptance of novel treatments and technological advancements is likely to drive the extended oral antibiotics demand in the country. Furthermore, the presence of major players in the country and robust R&D are likely to increase the market in the region. U.S. is the most dominating country in the global extended oral antibiotics market and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

How is the Extended Oral Antibiotics Market of Germany flourishing?

The healthcare system of Germany is universal, multi-payer system that is largely funded by the government. It is known to be one of the most successful healthcare systems in the world. Germany has the highest level of spending in Europe. The presence of several key manufacturers, rising geriatric population and technological advancements, growing R&D in the country creates a huge opportunity for the extended oral antibiotics market to grow. Furthermore, the elevating number of infectious diseases are thrusting the extended oral antibiotics demand in Germany. The increased cases of infectious diseases is expected to create a tremendous growth opportunity for extended oral antibiotics demand in Germany.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5630

Why India is dominating Asia Pacific in Extended Oral Antibiotics Market?

Geriatric population are more prone to prosthetic joint infections, which requires extended oral antibiotics. The improving health care reforms in India has enhanced approaches to various treatment options, this is increasing the life expectancy of respective populations. The increasing geriatric population will intensify the need for health care products and services since this segment of the population is more prone to orthopedic diseases. In the elderly population, during prosthetic joint infection, optimal surgical management with exchange of the device is sometimes impossible. Thus, the extended oral antibiotics is the only option to prevent acute sepsis. This factor is propelling the extended oral antibiotics market in the country. Furthermore, the growing pharmaceutical companies and rising disposable income are also contributing to the extended oral antibiotics market growth.

What are the Restrains that MEA Face in Extended Oral Antibiotics Market?

Developing new entity is more expensive and time consuming which can take about 10 years for development and upto US$ 1 Bn cost. Thus high cost of development and stringent regulatory approval process expects to hinder the Middle East and Africa extended oral antibiotics market growth. Lack of awareness about antibiotic utilization and indiscriminate use of antibiotics for non-serious infection would cause adverse side effects. Thus, the rising side effects through lack of awareness, occurring resistance and other adverse side effects expect to hamper the growth of MEA extended oral antibiotics demand.

What is the Impact of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Extended Oral Antibiotics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt. The healthcare crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across all the industries. During the outbreak, healthcare industries are hugely impacted due to the global restrictions. The economies and industries were shattered with the mass spread of the infection, resulting in recession due to the closing down of the offices, factories and market. As a result, the demand and supplies of antibiotics were halted, leading to a great loss to the growth of the extended oral antibiotics. Furthermore, the flow of patients in the hospitals and clinics has also declined, causing a decrease in the rate of treatments.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates