EV Charging Cables Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares and Trends 2020-2030| Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Favourable Regulations Driving the EV Charging Cables Market

EV Charging cables are cables used for charging the electrical vehicles, it is installed with plugs on either ends which can differ with respect to vehicle variants and charger types. The increasing preference towards e-mobility to reduce air and noise pollution has led to the growth of EV charging cables market. The favourable government strategies for the growth of electric vehicles like EU’s ‘Europe on the move’, which was a package that aimed at making Europe a leader in clean, competitive and connected mobility has led to an increase in demand for the EV charging cables market.

The growing number of electric vehicles in China, Europe and the USA has resulted in a rapid rise in the installation of charging stations thereby helping the EV charging cables market growth. The global automotive players are now turning their focus on developing electric vehicles to survive the post-fossil fuel era, therefore, triggering the demand in EV charging cables market for efficient, durable and high-power charging cables. The COVID19 situation coupled with the global economic slowdown has significantly affected the EV charging cables market since the automotive sector is one of the worst-hit sectors. Although, there is optimism that the overall electric industry will pick up the pace at the end of this financial year ultimately foreseen to reinforce the demand for EV charging cables market.

EV Charging Cables Market: Market segmentation

The EV charging cables market can be segmented based on product type, voltage capacity, power supply and region.

By product type, the EV charging cables market can be segmented as:

Mode 2 EV charging cables

Mode 3 EV charging cables

By voltage capacity, the EV charging cables market can be segmented as:

16 Amp

32 Amp

By power supply, the EV charging cables market can be segmented as:

DC

AC

EV Charging Cables Market growth expected to elevate in the Asia Pacific region

The electric vehicle industry has observed strong growth in countries like China, Japan and South Korea which is significantly contributing to the EV charging cables market growth. China is seen as the largest electric vehicle manufacturing country which ultimately has resulted in the rise of the EV charging cables market. Owing to the increased use of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region there has been an upsurge in the demand for EV charging cables market in this region. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the EV charging cables market due to the presence of leading companies that provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply equipment. The European Union has introduced initiatives like Green eMotion to promote the electric vehicles market thereby fuelling the growth of the EV charging cables market in this region. Furthermore, the rising number of public EV charging stations in Europe is another factor contributing to the growth of EV charging cables market.

COVID19: Declining Demand for EV and Stalled Public EV Charging Projects to affect the EV Charging Cables Market

The spread of COVID19 has resulted in a scarcity of demand for electric vehicles and shutting down of vendor stores contributing to the decline of the EV charging cables market. The restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic has resulted in majority of the production facilities being closed or are unable to attain full production capacity in the EV charging cables market. The global economic slowdown caused due to the pandemic may affect the investments on EV charging station infrastructure projects affecting the demand for the EV charging cables market. On the other hand, the market players are optimistic that the EV charging cables market will grow as a result of an increase in demand for environment-friendly electric vehicles in post-pandemic period with people being more aware of the conservation of the ecosystem.

Fast Charging Technology and Partnerships with EV Manufacturers to be the Key Strategy of Top EV Charging Cable Manufacturers

The EV charging cables market is a technologically evolving, highly competitive market with dominant players spread across North America, Europe and China. The technological improvements like fast charging cables, type-2 connecter plugs, etc have provided scope for improvement for the competitors in the EV charging cables market. The competitors in the EV charging cables market are focusing on the capacity of the cables to provide fast charging ability along with durability. The global EV charging cables market players are entering into mergers or partnerships like Aptiv entering into a formation of autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai, AMPLY power entering into a partnership with BYD to gain an edge over their competitors in the EV charging cables market. The major EV charging cables market players include Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany).

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the EV charging cables market and contains deep insights, facts, historical and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to EV charging cables market segments such as by product type, voltage capacity, power supply, and region.

The EV Charging Cables Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments in the EV charging cables market

EV charging cables market Dynamics

EV charging cables market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the EV charging cables market

Value Chain of the EV charging cables market

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The EV charging cables market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The EV charging cables market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The EV charging cables market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing EV charging cables market dynamics in the industry

In-depth EV charging cables market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on EV charging cables market performance

Must-have information for EV charging cables market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

