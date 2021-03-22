Europe Automotive Coatings Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026
The Europe Automotive Coatings Market is expected to grow by US$ 460 million during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.
This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the Europe market, followed by a detailed analysis of the products, chemistries, technologies, applications, and countries. The Europe market data on automotive coatings can be segmented by products: basecoat, clearcoat, thinner/hardeners, undercoat, electrocoat, and primer. Automotive coatings market is further segmented by chemistries: acrylic, epoxy, polyester, and polyurethane. And segmented into technologies like solventborne, and waterborne. Automotive coatings market by applications is categorized into: OEM coatings, and refinish coatings.
The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Million Liters) and revenue (US$ Million) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.
The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as Germany, France, The United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
- About
- Definition
Study Period
Geographical Scope
Market Segmentation
- Automotive Coatings Market Overview
Europe Automotive Coatings Market, Volume (Million Liters) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Europe Automotive Coatings Market, Value (Million USD) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
- Market by Products
Basecoat Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Clearcoat Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Thinner/Hardeners Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Undercoat Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Electrocoat Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Primer Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
- Market by Chemistries
Acrylic Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Epoxy Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Polyester Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Polyurethane Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
- Market by Technologies
Solventborne Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Waterborne Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
- Market by Applications
OEM Coatings Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
Refinish Coatings Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026
- Market by Countries
Germany Automotive Coatings Market
France Automotive Coatings Market
The United Kingdom (UK) Automotive Coatings Market
Italy Automotive Coatings Market
Spain Automotive Coatings Market
Russia Automotive Coatings Market
Rest of Europe Automotive Coatings Market
- Price
- Methodology
