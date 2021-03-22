Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market 2021 Competitive Analysis and Precise Outlook – SABIC, Cargill Corporation, POET, Andersons Ethanol Group

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) investments from 2021 to 2025.

“The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.”

The ethyl alcohol (ethanol) market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6%, during the forecast period.

Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies are: Pacific Ethanol Inc., Aventine Renewable Energy, British Petroleum, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Solvay Group, Kirin Holding Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV, SABIC, Green Plains Inc., Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC, HPCL Biofuels Limited, Sasol Limited, Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Braskem, INEOS, Valero, Flint Hill Resources LP, Cargill Corporation, POET, Andersons Ethanol Group, The Andersons Ethanol Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation have their own company profiles, growth phases, and market development opportunities. This report provides the latest industry details related to industry events, import/export scenarios, and market share.

Key Market Trends:

Fuel Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Ethanol is gaining support for application as fuel, owing to its renewable source and eco-friendliness with lower emissions. Ethanol has a higher octane number than gasoline, providing premium blending properties.

– Low-octane gasoline is blended with 10% ethanol to attain the standard 87 octane. Carbon monoxide production from ethanol fuel is significantly lower, when compared to gasoline engines.

– Moreover, for the past several years, refiners have been adding ethanol to fuel, as it burns cleaner than pure gas, which helps in cutting the carbon footprint. Additionally, the use of ethanol as a fuel helps to reduce the oil dependency.

– In California, ethanol replaced methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) as a gasoline component. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol, in order to oxygenate fuel and reduce emission.

– In Brazil, the fuel ethanol consumption is driven largely by an ethanol blending mandate and lower prices relative to gasoline. However, the country’s fuel ethanol prices are not competitive with fuel ethanol from the United States, primarily on account of higher agricultural feedstock costs, especially along the Brazilian coastal areas.

– Hence, all such trends in the market are likely to drive the demand for ethanol for fuel application, during the forecast period.

Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Split by Product Type and Applications :

This report segments the global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market on the basis of Types are:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Lab Grade

On the basis of Application, the Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market is segmented into:

Industrial Solvent

Fuel/Fuel Additive

Bacteriacide/ Disinfectant

Beverages

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis for Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Finally, the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

