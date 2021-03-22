Energy Efficient Devices Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

The global energy efficient devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to reduce carbon footprint and steady shift towards utilization of renewable energy resources. Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.

Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the energy efficient devices market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the energy efficient devices market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Click to Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/507

Key players in the market include:

General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient devices market on the basis of applications, product type, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Commercial Application Residential Application Industrial Application

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Consumer Electronics and Appliances Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices Smart Lighting Smart Electric Meters



Click to Order your exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/507

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

Read our Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-devices-market