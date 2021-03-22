Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2028

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market also includes an in-depth study of the industrys competitive scenario.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is anticipated to record a substantial growth rate over the coming years due to ongoing technological advancements. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing differs from typical genetic testing. These genetic tests are marketed directly to consumers through the medium of print advertisements, internet, or television, and can be bought in stores or online.

Prominent industry players operational in direct to consumer genetic testing market include 23andMe, Full Genomes, Ancestry, Color, Helix, Karmagenes, MapMyGenome, Family Tree DNA, EasyDNA, Helix, Identigene, Genesis HealthCare, Karmagenes, MyHeritage, Living DNA and Pathway Genomics.

Consumers send the company a DNA sample like urine or saliva and collect their results directly from a written report or from a secure website. DTC genetic testing further provides access to people for their genetic information without the need for involving any health insurance company or a healthcare provider in the process.

Not all DTC tests are genetic tests, some are helpful in measuring other things like levels of toxins in urine, or levels of proteins in the human body and types of bacteria flora usually referred as microbiome.

Numerous companies are now offering DTC genetic tests for several purposes. The most common tests use genetic deviations to make estimates about health, give information regarding common traits, and also offer clues about an individual’s ancestry. There is a rise in a number of companies providing DTC testing together with the range of health conditions and traits covered by these tests.

Growing income level globally will boost the demand for direct to consumer genetic testing kits thereby, escalating industry growth. Increase in income level subsequently elevates healthcare expenditures that proves beneficial for industry growth. According to CDC, 2017 witnessed drastic increase in number of people opting direct to consumer genetic testing. This rise in the customer base for DTC genetic tests can be attributed to increase in income level, awareness and reduced prices. However, defects in DTC genetic testing kits may hamper business growth to certain extent.

Targeted analysis segment accounted for over 37% revenue share in 2018 owing to its increasing demand in genome analysis. Several benefits of targeted analysis include specificity, scalability and cost-effectiveness. Since, this technology has numerous advantages as compared to the other technologies such as Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) its adoption will remain high throughout the forecast period.

North America DTC genetic testing market will experience around 14% growth throughout the analysis period owing to favorable regulatory scenario. Regulatory bodies such as FDA frame laws that ensures availability of superior quality DTC genetic tests. Moreover, growing inclination of people towards the personalized medicines in the U.S. as well as Canada further boosts the regional growth.

