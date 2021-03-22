Digital Dosing Pump Market Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application 2031

Global Digital Dosing Pump Market – Introduction

Digital dosing pumps are driven by a microprocessor controlled stepper motor, connected directly to the diaphragm by a crankshaft and connecting rod drive. The microprocessor controlled compression stroke results in a dosage that is considerably more even, particularly with small dosages. A digital dosing pump always works with the maximum stroke length, whereby a high accuracy for the dosing over the full setting range and a lower sensitivity with respect to gaseous media is achieved. Digital dosing pumps can be controlled manually by standard signals and by external pulses.

Rapid rise of water & wastewater treatment industry and chemical industry in developing economies projected to be a driver for the digital dosing pump market

Rise in usage of digital dosing pumps in water & wastewater treatment and in the chemical industry in developing economies is anticipated to be a driving factor for the digital dosing pump market during the forecasted timeline. Dosing pumps are used in chemical industries to inject chemicals, acid, and chemical waste etc., which is estimated to increase the demand for digital dosing pumps.

Strict rules & regulations imposed by federal governments of various countries and rise in industrial development

The strict rules & regulations imposed by federal governments of various countries is projected to create immense opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of digital dosing pumps during the forecast period. Rising industrial development and manufacturing facilities, and rapid urbanization are also some of the major reasons that are likely to drive the digital dosing pump market in the near future.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81692

Asia Pacific Considered to be the Largest Market for Digital Dosing Pumps

Geographically, the global digital dosing pump market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global digital dosing pump market in the year 2020. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rapid increase in usage of digital dosing pumps in various application areas such as water & wastewater treatment and chemicals. Demand for digital dosing pumps is projected to surge in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period due to stringent rules & regulations implemented by federal governments of various countries in different application areas in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico etc. This is projected to surge the demand for digital dosing pump in the North America region.

Key Players Operating in the Digital Dosing Pump Market

Prominent digital dosing pump companies are projected to face tough competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Grundfos Holding A/S, SEKO S.p.A, sera GmbH, ProMinent, and Blue-White Industries, are investing heavily in research & development to make innovative digital dosing pumps and launch a new range of digital dosing pumps in the market. Companies are conducting promotional drives to increase the demand for digital dosing pumps in emerging economies of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global digital dosing pump market include: