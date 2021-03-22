COVID-19 Impact on Telecom Towers Market Projected to Register 4.2% CAGR to 2026 | China Tower Corporation, American Tower Corporation, MER

Global Telecom Towers Market Growth 2021-2026

Telecommunications tower is the generic description of Radio masts and towers built primarily to hold telecommunications antennas.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Telecom Towers will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Telecom Towers market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 35860 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Telecom Towers market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 42330 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: China Tower Corporation, American Tower Corporation, MER, SBA Communications, Crown Castle, Valmont Industries, Aster Private Limited, Helios Towers Africa, Bharti Infratel

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Telecom Towers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Lattice Tower

Guyed Tower

Monopole Tower

Stealth Tower

Other

The segment of lattice tower holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Rooftop

Ground-based

The rooftop holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 82% of the market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global TELECOM TOWERS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of TELECOM TOWERS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global TELECOM TOWERS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the TELECOM TOWERS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of TELECOM TOWERS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Telecom Towers by Company

4 Telecom Towers by Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Telecom Towers Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 China Tower Corporation

12.1.1 China Tower Corporation Company Information

12.1.2 China Tower Corporation Telecom Towers Product Offered

12.1.3 China Tower Corporation Telecom Towers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.1.4 China Tower Corporation Main Business Overview

12.1.5 China Tower Corporation Latest Developments

12.2 American Tower Corporation

12.2.1 American Tower Corporation Company Information

12.2.2 American Tower Corporation Telecom Towers Product Offered

12.2.3 American Tower Corporation Telecom Towers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.2.4 American Tower Corporation Main Business Overview

12.2.5 American Tower Corporation Latest Developments

12.3 MER

12.3.1 MER Company Information

12.3.2 MER Telecom Towers Product Offered

12.3.3 MER Telecom Towers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.3.4 MER Main Business Overview

12.3.5 MER Latest Developments

12.4 SBA Communications

