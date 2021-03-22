COVID-19 Impact on Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Set to Register 17.6% CAGR During 2021-2026 | Alexander Mann Solutions, Randstad, Adecco, Manpower Group

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 5974.2 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11440 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alexander Mann Solutions, Randstad, Adecco, Manpower Group, Allegis Group, KORN FERRY, ADP, KellyOCG, Hays, Hudson

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

The permanent workforce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by Players

4 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alexander Mann Solutions

11.1.1 Alexander Mann Solutions Company Information

11.1.2 Alexander Mann Solutions Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Product Offered

11.1.3 Alexander Mann Solutions Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Alexander Mann Solutions Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alexander Mann Solutions Latest Developments

11.2 Randstad

11.2.1 Randstad Company Information

11.2.2 Randstad Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Product Offered

11.2.3 Randstad Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Randstad Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Randstad Latest Developments

11.3 Adecco

11.3.1 Adecco Company Information

11.3.2 Adecco Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Product Offered

11.3.3 Adecco Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Adecco Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Adecco Latest Developments

11.4 Manpower Group

