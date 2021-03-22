COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Projected to Register 27.3% CAGR to 2026 | BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye, Check Point, IBM

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 8802.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market will register a 27.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23100 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye, Check Point, IBM, RSA Security, Symantec, Juniper Network, Palo Alto Networks

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Other

Machine learning is taking the most market percentage, with over 69% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Other

BFSI, government and IT & telecom segments occupied the largest market share, while healthcare, aerospace and defense and other industries are expected to grow at a steady speed in future.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CYBER SECURITY market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CYBER SECURITY market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CYBER SECURITY players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CYBER SECURITY with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CYBER SECURITY submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security by Players

4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

