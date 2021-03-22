Cosmetics Preservative Market 2020 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2026

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Cosmetics Preservative market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Cosmetics Preservative market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The cosmetic preservatives market is projected to witness exponential growth in coming years owing to the increasing demand for natural skin care products and expansion of the personal care industry. Preservatives are key ingredients which help preserve the stability and integrity of cosmetic products that can otherwise get spoiled because of microorganisms.

The usage of preservatives in cosmetics is crucial in order to prevent contamination during storage, formulation, consumer use, or shipment. The cosmetic products can be easily contaminated by fungi or bacteria, since carbohydrates, peptides, oils, and water present in the cosmetics make it a good source for growth of microbes. These factors effectively lead to the adoption of preservatives to ensure the prevention of any kind of skin infection caused by use of a damaged cosmetic product.

Request Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1222306?utm_source=ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=AG

Global cosmetics preservative market share is competitive as well as moderately consolidated among several participants including Clariant, Symrise AG, Dow Chemicals, Ashland, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Brenntag AG, Chemipol and Evonik. Manufacturers are extensively stressing on research and development doings to eradicate product side effects on consumer, with primary importance is given to natural and organic skin care product to fulfill consumer demand.

Growing demand for functional products along with rising number of employed women population is likely to drive cosmetics preservative market. These ingredients are added to personal care products in order to enhance product lifespan and facial appearance. Growing customer spending on beautification reinforced by increasing aged population will stimulate product demand by 2024.

China cosmetics preservative market from phenol derivatives is projected to surpass USD 10 million by 2024. They are used in beauty products owing to their effectiveness against numerous microbe. Phenoxyethanol phenol derivatives is a glycol ether, which is used as preservatives and is an alternative to parabens, which is anticipated to stimulate product demand. Growing demand for phenol derivative as a stabilizing agent in creams, shampoos, perfumes and ointments is projected to further drive the overall cosmetics preservative market growth.

U.S. cosmetics preservative market from haircare applications may witness gains at over 7% by 2024. Hair care products comprises of liquids including floral water, aloe vera and hydrosol where these liquids are ideal for microbial growth. Preservative plays vital role to prevent these microbes growth, thus driving product demand in this region.

Italy cosmetics preservative market from skin care applications may witness gains at over 8% in the predicted timeframe, owing to upgradation in lifestyles of the individuals, which is positively affecting personal care market demand. Growing demand for skin care products including scrubs, lotions, sunscreens and facemasks, which extensively use preservatives is likely to boost industry growth by 2024.

UK cosmetics preservative market from toiletries application is poised to witness gains of over 7.5% by 2024. Toiletries can become polluted and contaminated which can lead to product decay, infection and irritation. Bacterial adulteration of products can cause problems on the skin, preservatives help prevent such problems, thereby fueling product demand.

Lonza launched its new product under the brand name of Geogard 221 / Cosgard, which is Ecocert approved, broad spectrum, multi-use. The company used synergistic blend of alcohol and organic acid formulating benzyl alcohol & dehyroacetic acid, offering an extensive range of pH. Synergistic blend makes the use of one or more compounds in the formulation to minimize the use of preservatives and maximizing the effect.

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/Cosmetics-Preservative-Market?utm_source=ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=AG

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog