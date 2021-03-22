Conductive Silver Paste Market is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeaveCon, the global conductive silver paste market worth USD 7.3 billion in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Conductive The demand for conductive silver paste is increasing as rising automotive across globe Silver paste is used in various automotive applications including alarm circuits, print-based vehicle defogging systems, antennas, backlights, etc. Rising vehicle production in major countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, etc. is likely to increase the product demand in the upcoming years

The surging growth of the electrical & electronics industry in the Asia-Pacific region

Asia Pacific region the attractive region in the conductive silver paste market. This is due to rising electronics and electrical inducts in countries such as Japan, India, and China. The silver conductive adhesive paste is the most conductive one in conductive adhesives, and circuit resistivity 8.0×10–6Ω cm for highly conductive paste. Therefore, it is commonly used in applications in which low electrical resistance is needed. The electronics sector accounts for 20% to 50% of the total value of exports in most countries in Asia. High quantities of the world’s consumer electronics like televisions, radios, computers, and cellular phones come from the ASEAN region. More than 80% of the world’s hard drives are made in ASEAN.

Price fluctuation & high cost

Conductive silver paste prices are directly proportional to silver prices because silver is the single most predominant constituent material in a silver paste and the cost of silver is significantly more than the cost of other chemicals used for producing silver paste. Hence, there is a price fluctuation in the market. Silver price forecast is impacted by supply and demand, it is also heavily influenced by investors who often buy precious metals as haven assets during times of economic or political uncertainty. Though conductive silver paste offers a range of advantages, the high price of the product is likely to hamper the market.

Polymer Type occupy the largest share of the Conductive Silver Paste market

Polymer Type conductive paste is manufactured by using high conductive polymer technology and is available in different grades as per the customer requirements. Some of the properties of polymer-type conductive pastes include high adhesion to PET films, high bending resistance, better workability, and storage stability among others. Sintering type conductive pastes are used in applications such as die to attach, solder replacement, power LED, power semiconductor, laserdiode, and AuSn solder replacement among others. The paste guarantees strong adhesion due to the sintered metal approach and is durable even at high temperatures. Some of the other advantages, better adhesive strength, low interface thermal resistance, and long work-life among others.

Global Conductive Silver Paste Market: Regional insights

North America catering the largest share and expected to witness significant growth in the conductive silver paste market during the forecast period. The high industry growth rate, with the emergence of new technology, is the major reason. The key providers are continuously upgrading their offerings to differentiate them from other competitors. This is achieved by various organic and inorganic strategies. Suppliers operating in the industry are continuously working on new development, technical expertise, and in-house capabilities. High opportunity makes the conductive silver paste market more competitive and suppliers are trying hard to capture the clients. The market is highly acceptable to innovative products, however, considering the risks involved in business continuity implementers are still considering brand over new offerings in the market.

Global Conductive Silver Paste Product Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players for the global Conductive Silver Paste product market include, TOYO INK, Nordson Corporation, Henkel, Nippon Kokue group, Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd, Taiwan Ostor Corporation, Heraeus Holding, DAIKIN CHEMICAL CO, KAKEN TECH Co, American Elements, Suzhou Betely, and others., are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various business strategies. Major players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural growth, investment in R&D facilities, and the quest for opportunities to expand vertically through the value chain.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of global conductive silver paste market size & forecast. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of conductive silver paste market and industry insights that help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

