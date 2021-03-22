Concrete Superplasticizer Market 2021| Regional Analysis, Key Players, Future Projection, Comprehensive Study, Solutions, Services and Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Concrete superplasticizers are synthetic polymers used in preparing high strength concrete. They are also known as high range water reducers as their use in wet concrete allows for reduction of water content in the wet concrete mixture by up to 30%. The reduction in the water cement ratio is critical as low water content increases the strength of the concrete. Concrete superplasticizers also maintain the desired workability of the concrete mix and indirectly add strength to the hardened concrete. The effect of concrete superplasticizers is very short. It lasts for only 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the dosage rate. The short effect of concrete superplasticizers is quickly followed by a rapid loss of workability of the concrete mixture. Hence to avoid the slump loss, superplasticizers are usually added to concrete mixture at the jobsite.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Concreete superplasticizers are profusely used in the construction industry to prepare high density concrete, ready mix concrete, fly ash concrete, shortcrete and a range of other concrete mixtures. The transition of China into a service and consumer driven economy has opened up opportunities for growth in the construction of education, healthcare, and retail infrastructure. The burgeoning population has generated significant demand for housing projects. The mushrooming residentail and commercial projects in China have led to significant demand for concrete additives such as concrete superplasticizers used in the construction. Growing expenditure on the construction of transport infrastructure and the expansion of the road network in China is expected to generate a significant demand for concrete superplasticizers and other concrete additives. The raw ingredients used in the manufacturing of concrete superplasticizer are derivatives of petrochemicals. The volatile prices of raw materials is anticipated to affect the growth of the concrete superplasticizers adversely.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global concrete superplasticizer market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the concrete superplasticizer market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, and geography. The global concrete superplasticizer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading concrete superplasticizer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global concrete superplasticizer market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. On the basis of type, the concrete superplasticizer market is segmented into sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes (SNF), sulfonated melamine formaldehydes (SMF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), polycarboxylate derivatives (PC), and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into, liquid and powder. Based on application, the global concrete superplasticizer market is segmented into, ready mix concrete, precast concrete, high-performance concrete, shotcrete, self-compacting concrete , fly ash concrete, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global concrete superplasticizer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The concrete superplasticizer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the concrete superplasticizer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the concrete superplasticizer market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the concrete superplasticizer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from concrete superplasticizer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for concrete superplasticizer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the concrete superplasticizer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the concrete superplasticizer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co.

Sika AG

Enaspol AS

Mapei S.P.A.

Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.

Sure Chemical Co., Ltd.

Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. Kg

