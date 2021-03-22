Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to remain highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers, with key players in North America and Europe focusing on research and development to address rising demand driven by increasing prevalence of cancer in countries in these regions.

Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Computer Aided Diagnostics market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Computer Aided Diagnostics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Key players operating in the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market are:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market based on application, imaging modalities, end-use, and region:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Liver Cancer Oncology Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Mammography X-Ray Ultrasound MRI CT Scan Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



