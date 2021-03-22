Computational Biology Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.

The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.

The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market.

Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-House Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academics Industry Commercial



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Computational Biology business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Computational Biology industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Computational Biology market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Computational Biology market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

