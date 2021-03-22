Capnography Devices Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Capnography Devices market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Capnography Devices market also includes an in-depth study of the industrys competitive scenario.

Multi-parameter segment is expected to grow at 10.6% over the forecast years. The growth will be attributed to advancements in the device that makes it portable and easy-to-use. Also, the device can monitor several patient parameters simultaneously that makes it more preferable over other capnometers. The above-mentioned factors will further escalate customer preference and adoption, thereby stimulating multi-parameter capnography devices segmental growth in the coming years.

Micro-stream capnography technology market was valued at around USD 36.1 million in the year 2018. The complications due to conventional capnography devices including facial burns are overcome by the use of micro-stream capnography devices. Additionally, it incorporates molecular correlation spectroscopy as a source of infrared radiation that offers several advantages over conventional source. Hence, technological advancements in micro-stream capnography technology market will positively impact the segmental growth in the near future.

Capnography Devices Market will exceed USD 700 million by 2025; as per a new research report. Growing number of surgical procedures will stimulate global capnography devices business growth in the forthcoming years. Use of capnography devices in monitoring the effects of anesthesia during surgery will upsurge the demand of capnography devices.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 2.7 million hospitalizations included surgical procedures during 2016-17. With the growing number of in-patient and out-patient surgeries, the demand for capnography devices will increase, thereby boosting the capnography devices business growth in the coming years.

Rising adoption of capnography devices over pulse oximetry will upsurge capnography devices market over the forecast timeframe. This increase in demand for capnography devices will be attributed to certain advantages of capnography such as real-time measurement of EtCO2, and immediate recognition of ventilation as compared to oximetry. Furthermore, technological advancements in capnography devices to make it portable and automatic will escalate the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The original equipment manufacturer is estimated to dominate the market and is estimated to grow at 9.9% over the forthcoming years. The adoption of original equipment manufacturer modules is increasing due to additional features provided by the manufacturers in the existing models.

Original equipment manufacturer modules-based capnography devices can develop simple, accurate, small and portable CO2 monitoring devices. Hence, the aforementioned factors will lead to segmental growth. Capnography device is a complex device that requires trained and skilled professionals. Hence, the high cost of device and lack of trained professionals will impede capnography devices industry growth over the forthcoming years.

Use of capnography in emergency medicine will hold maximum share and was valued at USD 115.7 million in the year 2018. The high growth is attributed to high demand for such devices in emergency department. Capnometry in the emergency department is used to monitor the ventilation parameters within a short duration of time. Additionally, capnography is employed in emergency department to ensure patient stability by measuring the oxygen levels. Hence, numerous applications of capnography in emergency medicine will increase its adoption rate in the future.

Hospitals as an end-use dominated the market and held over 50% market share and is estimated to show similar trend over the forthcoming years owing to the rise in number of surgeries performed and high adoption rate of capnography devices in hospitals. The advantages such as non-invasiveness, and reliability in measuring ventilation will increase the demand for capnography devices in hospitals.

The U.S. capnography devices market will foresee momentous expansion at 9.6% owing to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders in the country. As per Healthy People 2020, the federal government’s prevention agenda for building a healthier nation, in 2014, nearly 142,000 individuals died due to COPD in the U.S. Additionally, governmental initiatives and well-established infrastructure will pose lucrative growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

India capnography devices market was valued at around USD 5.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a momentous pace owing to the high prevalence of COPD in the region. Increasing population coupled with high growing geriatric population will majorly impact India capnography devices industry growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in healthcare expenditure and developing guidelines will escalate the market growth in the country.

Some of the major market players involved in the global capnography devices market are CareFusion, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Smiths Medical among others. The companies are implementing various business strategies such as product launch, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market share. For instance, in November 2016, Philips and Masimo signed a business partnership agreement to commercialize capnography devices in North America and few markets of Asia and Europe.

