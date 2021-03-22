Bunker Fuel Market 2021 Competitive Analysis and Global Outlook – Exxon Mobil, BP, Shell, Shanghai Longer, Petro China

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Global Bunker Fuel Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Bunker Fuel investments from 2021 to 2025.

“The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.”

According to this study, over the next five years the Bunker Fuel market will register a 7.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 150900 million by 2025, from $ 111820 million in 2019.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Bunker Fuel Market 2021:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/227653/2020-2025-global-bunker-fuel-market-report-production-and-consumption-professional-analysis-impact-of-covid-19/inquiry?Mode=A28

Global Bunker Fuel includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies are: GAC, World Fuel Services, Glander, Gazpromneft, Chemoil, Lukoil-Bunker, Aegean Marine Petroleum, Lonyer Fuels, Bomin, ChinaMarine Bunker Supply, Bunker Holding, Petro China, Sentek, BP, Shell, Shanghai Longer, KPI Bridge Oil, Dan-Bunkering, Exxon Mobil, Gulf have their own company profiles, growth phases, and market development opportunities. This report provides the latest industry details related to industry events, import/export scenarios, and market share.

Market Overview:

Factors such as the gradual rise in international seaborne trade and rapid technological development in different type of vessels and their engines are driving the bunker fuel market. Moreover, oil & gas exploration activities at deep offshore locations and other marginal oil & gas fields are boosting the global bunker fuel market as it requires offshore vessels to perform these activities. Furthermore, based on fuel, the High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) segment held a dominant share of the global bunker fuel market in 2018 followed by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). However, implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation is expected to restrict the use of high sulfur content fuel owing to the environmental concern. The new global limits on sulfur content for marine fuels are estimated to significantly impact the bunker fuel market.

-In 2018, the Chinese bunkering market maintained its growth momentum. Ports in China account for nearly a third of global container traffic. The country has the largest merchant fleet in the world in terms of number of ships.

– In March 2018, China had a cumulative 275 LNG powered vessels, out of which 160 were new builds, and 115 were retrofitted. The country also has 19 LNG bunkering stations, out of which only three were operational as of March 2018.

– This in turn, with increasing investment in infrastructure development for LNG use in the region and increasing desire towards energy generation and transportation for being cleaner and cheaper, this region is expected to show growth in the bunker fuel market during the forecasted period.

Global Bunker Fuel Market Split by Product Type and Applications :

This report segments the global Bunker Fuel Market on the basis of Types are:

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

On the basis of Application, the Global Bunker Fuel Market is segmented into:

Tanker Fleet

Container Fleet

Bulk and General Cargo Fleet

Others

Regional Analysis for Bunker Fuel Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report –

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/227653/2020-2025-global-bunker-fuel-market-report-production-and-consumption-professional-analysis-impact-of-covid-19?Mode=A28

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Bunker Fuel Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Bunker Fuel Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Bunker Fuel Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

Research Methodology:

The Bunker Fuel Market Report includes estimates of market value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the market size of the Bunker Fuel Market and the size of various other sub-markets of the market as a whole.

The key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. Percentage splits and breakdowns are all determined using secondary and validated primary sources.

Purchase Full [email protected]:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/report/purchase/227653?mode=su?Mode=A28

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About us:

Marketintelligencedata provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Marketintelligencedata provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view that includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) -Market Intelligence Data

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

[email protected]