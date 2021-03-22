Breath Analyzers Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth. Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth. There are innovative product offerings by major companies operating in the market, particularly for medical applications, are anticipated to fuel the growth of breath analyzers market across the globe throughout the forecast period.

The prominent players of the global Breath Analyzers market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Breath Analyzers products in the industry.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fuel cell technology Semiconductor oxide sensor technology Infrared spectroscopy (IR) Chemical crystal technology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Alcohol detection Drug abuse detection Tuberculosis detection Asthma detection Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Breath Analyzers industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Breath Analyzers Market:

The comprehensive global Breath Analyzers market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Breath Analyzers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Breath Analyzers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers

4.2.2.2. Growing number of approvals and quality certifications from regulatory bodies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Awareness regarding accuracy and hygiene

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Breath Analyzers Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fuel cell technology

5.1.2. Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

5.1.3. Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

5.1.4. Chemical crystal technology

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Breath Analyzers Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Alcohol detection

6.1.2. Drug abuse detection

6.1.3. Tuberculosis detection

6.1.4. Asthma detection

6.1.5. Others

Continued..!

