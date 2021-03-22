Brachytherapy Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

Rising incidence of cancer is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals.

Key participants include Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Brachytherapy market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into type, application, end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prostate Cancer Gynecological Cancer Breast Cancer Skin Cancer Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Brachytherapy market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Brachytherapy market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Brachytherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Brachytherapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

4.2.2.3. Growing awareness in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Presence of alternative therapies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Brachytherapy Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

5.1.2. Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Brachytherapy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Prostate Cancer

6.1.2. Gynecological Cancer

6.1.3. Breast Cancer

6.1.4. Skin Cancer

6.1.5. Others

Chapter 7. Brachytherapy Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Hospitals

7.1.2. Specialty Clinics

7.1.3. Others

