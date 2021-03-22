Blow-fill-Seal Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, End-User, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027|| Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of POST COVID-19 |

The Global Blow-fill-Seal market was estimated at USD 270.1 million in 2017, and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 414.5 million by the end of 2025, with the help of CAGR estimated to be at 5.5% in the forecasted period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Blow-fill-Seal Market, By Products Covered (Vials, Bottles, Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes & Injectables), Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), End-Users (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Blow-fill-Seal market Competitors:

• Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co. Ltd.,

• Weiler Engineering Inc.,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.,

• Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co. Ltd.,

• Horizon Pharma plc.,

• Catalent Inc.,

• Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions,

• Brevetti Angela S.r.l.,

• Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.,

• Pharmapack Co. Ltd.,

• San Tung Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.,

• Rommelag Kunststoff-Machinen Vertribsgesellschaft mbH,

• Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation,

• Unither Pharmaceuticals,

• Hunan CHINASUN pharmaceutical machinery CO.,Ltd.,

are the major competitors in the market.

Table Of Contents

INTRODUCTION 1 Study Assumptions and Blow-fill-Seal Market Definition 2 Scope of the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET INSIGHTS 1 Blow-fill-Seal Market Overview 2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2.1 Bargaining Power of Consumers 2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 2.3 Threat of New Entrants 2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 2.5 Threat of Substitute Products 3 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Blow-fill-Seal Market 4 Market Drivers 5 Market Restraints 5.1 Lack of Skilled Professional in the Industry

5.MARKET SEGMENTATION

4 Geography 4.1 North America 4.1.1 United States 4.1.2 Canada 4.2 Europe 4.2.1 United Kingdom 4.2.2 Germany 4.2.3 France 4.2.4 Italy 4.2.5 Spain 4.2.6 Rest of Europe 4.3 Asia-Pacific 4.3.1 China 4.3.2 India 4.3.3 South Korea 4.3.4 Japan 4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific 4.4 Latin America 4.5 Middle-East and Africa 4.5.1 Saudi Arabia 4.5.2 United Arab Emirates 4.5.3 Qatar 4.5.4 Israel 4.5.5 South Africa 4.5.6 Rest of Midlle-East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

