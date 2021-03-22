Bioplastics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global bioplastics market is projected to be worth USD 25.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the market’s growth.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/169

The prominent players of the global Bioplastics market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Bioplastics products in the industry.

Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Starch Blends Others Non-Biodegradable Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polypropylene (PP) Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Packaging Textile Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods Agriculture Building & Construction Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Bioplastics industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Bioplastics Market:

The comprehensive global Bioplastics market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/169

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioplastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioplastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness about eco-safety

4.2.2.3. Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing

4.2.2.4. Growing emphasis on sustainability

4.2.2.5. Supportive government initiatives and regulations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive than conventional plastic

4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Bioplastics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biodegradable

5.1.1.1. Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

5.1.1.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

5.1.1.3. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.1.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.1.5. Starch Blends

5.1.1.6. Others

5.1.2. Non-Biodegradable

5.1.2.1. Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.2.2. Polyamide (PA)

5.1.2.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2.4. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

5.1.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.2.6. Others

Chapter 6. Bioplastics Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Online

6.1.2. Offline

Continued..!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Bioplastics [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Forensic Technology Market Size

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Plastic Adhesives Market Analysis

Flame Retardant Plastic Market Revenue

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Key Players

Digital Biomarkers Industry

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs