Biometrics Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc.

Key players in the market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biometrics Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Facial Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Voice Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Enforcement Human Resources Retail and E-commerce IT and Telecommunication Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Site Access Control Time Recording Mobile Application Web and Workplace Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Biometrics business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Biometrics industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key points covered in the report:

The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Biometrics market.

