Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. As per the latest report published by Emergen Research, the global market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. A detailed synopsis of the big data analytics in manufacturing market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the big data analytics in manufacturing market. It further draws attention to the vital business expansion strategies adopted by the leading market contenders to reinforce their global market positions.

Key market participants include:

Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Angoss Software Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in manufacturing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Solution Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-Premises Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Predictive Quality Predictive Maintenance Anomaly Detection Tool Life-cycle Optimization Computer Vision Supply Chain Management Production Forecasting Work Cell Optimization Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Others



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

