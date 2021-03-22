Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2029

Automotive Exhaust Analyzers – New Watchdog for Cleaner Air

Automotive exhaust analyzers help in evaluating the levels of the undesired gases like CO 2 , CO, O 2 , HC and NO in the vehicle exhaust gases. Also automotive exhaust analyzers can help in RPM measurement and diesel smoke opacity measurement. Recently RDE (Real Driving Emissions), fuel consumption and exhaust emission tests have been playing an increasingly important role in exploration of the relations occurring between the exhaust emissions and almost all operating parameters of vehicles and their engines.

Various automotive manufactures are constantly capitalizing significantly to achieve enhanced fuel efficiency with lesser emissions. At the same time, exhaust gas legislation tightens requirements for on-board diagnoAtics and monitoring of exhaust gas catalysts. Present sensor systems in automotive exhaust analyzers are being designed to meet with current requirements. In the face of future trends and challenges, development of sensor and catalyst systems in automotive exhaust analyzers is ongoing to ensure appropriate performance.

Global Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive exhaust analyzer market can be segmented on the basis of sensors and vehicle type

Based on sensor used the global automotive exhaust analyzer market can be segmented as:

Flame ionization detector

Dispersive infrared

Non-dispersive infrared

Constant volume sampler

Others

Based on vehicle type the global automotive exhaust analyzer market can be segmented as:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

APAC Countries to account for Majority Chunk of the Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market Revenue Pie

Asia pacific estimated to hold significant share in the global automotive exhaust analyzer market due to high demand for cars in highly populated countries like India and China. Countries like Japan and South Korea which are one of the major automotive manufacturing hubs are creating high demand for automotive exhaust analyzer. Europe is foreseen to unlock significant growth prospects in the automotive exhaust analyzer market due to recent transformations in environmental laws. The prominent players of electric vehicles industry in Europe region is going to have a significant impact on the global automotive exhaust analyzer market. Also, the rising upgradation in on-board diagnostic systems across multiple industry verticals are going to increase the demand for properly modified and newly designed automotive exhaust analyzers. The rising demand of automobiles in East and South Asia is suggested to be a prominent opportunity for the growth of the global automotive exhaust analyzer market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID19 on Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market

The operations and supply chain of automotive exhaust analyzer market has been hit due to the lockdown imposed by several governments to battle with COVID-19 pandemic. Finished stocks of automotive exhaust analyzer that are stuck in the inventories are waiting to be shipped for deliveries. Also, the maintenance and service has been impacted badly due to unavailability of staff. The market is poised to remain stagnant in majority of regions till this pandemic ends. Due to the restrictions by governments on operations of majority of industries like automobile, transport and manufacturing industries of non-essentials, there is no demand for automotive exhaust analyzer. However, a slow and steady recovery can be expected in automotive exhaust analyzer market over the forecast duration as soon as the pandemic effects fade away from the economies.

Automotive Exhaust Analyzer market: Competition Analysis

Recent steps taken by governments of some countries towards clean air and pollution free environment has opened up new opportunities for the automotive exhaust analyzer. Prominent automotive exhaust analyzer market players like Horiba, Robert Bosch, and Kane Automotive are trying to capitalize on the demand of automotive exhaust analyzer by introducing new products and expanding their production capabilities. The other key players in the automotive exhaust analyzer market are ECOM America Ltd., AVL LIST GmbH, EOS S.r.l., Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd, Kane Automotive, MRU Instruments Inc., and Nova Analytical Systems Inc.

