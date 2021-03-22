Automotive Elastomer Market May Set New Growth Story || Arlanxeo, DOW, Exxon Mobile Corporation, JSR Corporation

The market insights covered in Automotive Elastomer Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services successfully. Various parameters covered in this research report aids businesses for better decision making. Market overview is provided in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. The market report acts upon systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the industry with an excellent market research report. Global Automotive Elastomer report presents bright solutions to the multifaceted business challenges and instigates an effortless decision-making process.

Global automotive elastomer market will reach an estimated volume of USD 76.27 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Growth in the automotive and transportation industry with the increasing demand for high efficiency vehicles are the driving factors for the automotive elastomer market.

The Major Players Covered In The Automotive Elastomer Market Report Are Arlanxeo, DOW, Exxon Mobile Corporation, JSR Corporation, Dupont, BASF SE, LG Chem, SABIC, Teknor Apex, Mitsui Chemical, Inc, versalis S.p.A, among other.

Brief Overview on Automotive Elastomer Market

Elastomer is a technical word given to the rubber, derived from elastic polymer. Elastic polymers include polyisobutylene, polyisoprene, natural rubber, polyurethane and other petroleum-based polymers. Elastomer is bouncy and can be stretched to as many times to their actual original length. This makes elastomers applicable for number of applications. Automotive is one of the largest applications which consume 45% of the overall elastomer production across the globe.

Elastomers are thermoset as they can be converted into thermoplastic process called as vulcanization to improve the durability, stability and viscosity of rubber. Most important properties elastomer is lower young’s modulus as compared to other materials and higher failure strain. Surging demand for commercial vehicle and passenger cars around the world is the key factor for the growth in the market. The growing demand for the high-performance lightweight materials in the automotive parts is to raise the trends of vehicle light-weighting to increase the fuel efficiency. Moreover, continuous research in the field of elastomer to produce innovate elastomers will create further growth opportunities for automotive elastomer market in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Fluctuating price of raw materials mainly of petroleum bases will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of automotive elastomer market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in these Automotive Elastomer reports:

North America(The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2021 | Base year – 2021 | Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

The following is the TOC of the report: Automotive Elastomer Market

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Automotive Elastomer Market Overview

Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Automotive Elastomer Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

Middle East & Africa Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis and Forecast

