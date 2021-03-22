Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 24.62 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the surging popularity of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI), among other technologies.

The prominent players of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Assistive Reproductive Technology products in the industry.

A few leading players in the assisted reproductive technology market include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, Microm UK Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-users, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fresh Donor Fresh Non-Donor Frozen Donor Frozen Non-Donor Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI) Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Fertility Clinics Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Assistive Reproductive Technology industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market:

The comprehensive global Assistive Reproductive Technology market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology

4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate

4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Procedure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fresh Donor

5.1.2. Fresh Non-Donor

5.1.3. Frozen Donor

5.1.4. Frozen Non-Donor

5.1.5. Egg/Embryo Banking

Chapter 6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

6.1.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

6.1.1.2. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

6.1.2. Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

6.1.3. Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

6.1.4. Others

Continued..!

