Assessment Services Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global assessment services market is projected to be worth USD 11.47 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The assessment services market is projected to observe a high demand by the year 2027. The growing necessity of competition-conducting authorities’ associated with tests, such as TOEFL and PAPI 3, to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among the various sectors to opt online computer-based tests drives the market growth. Concentrating on professional developments through assessment services help employees in developing their skills and improving their performance.

The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market.

Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, services type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Psychometric Test Aptitude Tests Coding Tests Others

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Entrance Assessment Services Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services Certification Assessment Pre-Employment Assessment Service Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) K-12 Higher Education Corporate Government



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Assessment Services business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Assessment Services industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Assessment Services market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Assessment Services market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assessment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assessment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in the number of competitive & certification tests

4.2.2.2. Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability

4.2.2.3. A rapid growth in the youth labor force population

4.2.2.4. Growing competition conducting authorities’ requirement to sign up specialist examination conducting firms

4.2.2.5. Growing inclination amongst the corporates and governments to opt for online computer-based tests

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Budget concerns

4.2.3.2. Concerns associated with network connectivity

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assessment Services Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Psychometric Test

5.1.2. Aptitude Tests

5.1.3. Coding Tests

5.1.4. Others

