Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 16% in Coming Year

Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market is expected to grow from US$ 185.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 603.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The deployment of smart meters in emerging nations of the APAC region is gaining immense traction. The focus on conservation of energy is driving the deployment in these countries. The development of smart grids and burgeoning smart meter deployment across the region is anticipated to bolster the meter data management market. Also, China’s commitment to green development is another key driver for investments in the smart grid as well as AMI rollouts till 2020.

APAC countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market are

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Aclara Technologies LLC
  • Diehl Metering GmbH
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Honeywell International, Inc
  • Itron Inc
  • Kamstrup A/S
  • Landis+Gyr Group AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

Request for Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008596

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

 Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

  • Software
  • Services

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

  • Gas
  • Water
  • Electricity

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Application

  • Smart Grid
  • Microgrid
  • Energy Storage
  • EV Charging
  • Others

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Country

  • Australia
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Purchase a Copy of this Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008596

In terms of type, the rotary Meter Data Management System segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Meter Data Management System market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Meter Data Management System market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

  • How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
  • Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
  • How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
  • How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

