Anterior Cervical Plating Market Growth Projection, Size Analysis, Sales Estimation, Share Value and Global Industry Insights By 2031

Global Anterior Cervical Plating Market: Market Outlook

Initially, anterior cervical instrumentation was just used in cervical trauma. However, due to obvious benefits, indications for its use have been expanded over time to degenerative cases as well as tumor and infection of the cervical spine. Along with a threefold upsurge in frequency of cervical fusion surgery, there is noteworthy progression observed in the implant designs over the last three decades.

Anterior cervical plating may not conclusively improve clinical outcome of the patients, but it surely does enhance the efficacy of autograft and allograft fusion and lessens the rate of pseudoarthrosis and kyphosis after multilevel discectomy and fusions. The increasing number of deformities due to rise in number of trauma cases along with the probable advantages that utilization of anterior cervical plates possess is leading a large number of people opting to undergo cervical fusion surgery.

In addition, the rising incidence of tumors that may have severe impact on an individual’s well-being is also contributing in the growth of anterior cervical plating market. Thus, due to rising demand the manufacturers are focusing on delivering technologically advanced products in the anterior cervical plating market.

While there is an intense competition due to large number of players present in the market. The rising efforts by the key players to smartly differentiate their product with innovative and user-friendly features serves as the primary strategy to sustain their strong position in the anterior cervical plating market.

Technological Advancement in the Development of New Anterior Cervical Plating Systems Expected to Accelerate the Growth of Anterior Cervical Plating Market.

Manufacturers in the anterior cervical plating market are giving utmost importance to technological advancements in order to enhance their product portfolio and deliver most efficient and time-saving products to its customers. Recent advancements in the anterior cervical plating systems includes introduction of self-locking and zero profile locking mechanism in the screws used in the plating systems. This mechanism enables the surgeon to use the plating system easily and also reduces the surgical steps which helps in saving time.

Thus, the increasing focus on the technological advancements and introduction of products integrated with this advanced technology is expected to accelerate the growth of anterior cervical plating market.

How is the Introduction of New Biomaterials in the Manufacturing of Anterior Cervical Plating Systems Expected to Impact the Anterior Cervical Plating Market?

Currently, maximum of the anterior cervical column plates that are present in the market are made of metals. Some if these plates have been linked to complications following implantation. The most often used material in manufacturing the anterior cervical column plates is titanium which promotes tissue adhesion which is believed to contribute to dysphagia, or trouble swallowing. Due to this, manufacturers are now looking for alternative materials that may be used and possess fewer or no complications. Materials such as PEEK-OPTIMA are used which is biologically inert and does not promote tissue adhesion. Manufacturing plates with this proven biomaterial may help to reduce the prevalence and/or severity of dysphagia following ACDF surgery.

Thus, the advantages that the anterior cervical plating systems composed of biomaterials possess over the ones prepared by using metal is expected to lead the surgeons and patients shift towards them and will help in increasing the sales in the anterior cervical plating market.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Anterior Cervical Plating Market?

The high cost of procedures and the post-operative risk involved while fixing the anterior cervical plating systems is the key factor that may restrain the growth of the anterior cervical plating market. In addition to this, strict regulatory compliances may also hinder the market to a certain extent.

Key Segments of Anterior Cervical Plating Market Covered in the Report

Based on material type, the anterior cervical plating market has been segmented as

PEEK Optima

Pure Titanium

Titanium Alloy

Based on end user, the anterior cervical plating market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Orthopaedic Centers

Based on the region, the anterior cervical plating market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the anterior cervical plating market include

Gesco Healthcare

Nexxt Spine, LLC

Invibio Ltd.

Aesculap Implant Systems

NuVasive®, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Surgalign Spine Technologies

MiRus ™ LLC

SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH

RTI Surgical®

Integra LifeSciences

Biomet Spine LLC

Meditech Spine

Altus Spine

Zimmer Biomet and icotec ag.

What Strategies are adopted by the Key Players in Order to Increase their Market Share in the Anterior Cervical Plating Market?

Introduction of new products with better and advanced features that easily differentiates it from other products in the market is the prime strategy adopted by the key players in the anterior cervical plating market. In addition to this, manufacturers in the anterior cervical plating market are increasingly focused on getting regulatory approvals for the marketing and sales of its newly developed products.

With the launch of new products the manufacturers are aiming to create a strong portfolio that offers a wide range of products to choose from in the anterior cervical plating system market.

For instance, In November 2020, NuVasive Inc., launched the C360 cervical spine portfolio with its Anterior Cervical Plating system. The system contains a thin plate measuring 1.6mm and used to reduce common postoperative complications such as dysphagia, malalignment and adjacent level ossification. This allows surgeons to customize treatment to patient needs.

In July 2019, MiRus ™ LLC announced that CYGNUS™ Anterior Cervical Plate System received an FDA approval. CYGNUS™ Anterior Cervical Plate System is a narrowest and thinnest cervical plate in the market which helps in reducing surgery time and minimizes the risk of complications in patients undergoing anterior cervical fusion.

What are the Key Opportunities for Anterior Cervical Plating Manufacturers?

With the rising developments in the anterior cervical plating market and the increasing adoption of cervical fusion surgery, it can be predicted that the anterior cervical plating market will observe significant amount of rise in the overall revenue during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding tumors and a large number of population opting to undergo treatment for the same also predicts lucrative growth. Moreover, manufacturers in the market can focus on collaborating with orthopedic hospitals that are solely dedicated for the purpose of orthopedic treatments and procedures to create awareness regarding the surgery and its products.

In addition to this, the increasing disposable income in Asia Pacific reflects considerable growth opportunities. Hence manufacturers in the anterior cervical plating market can focus on expanding their presence in the developing markets of this region. This will help them to increase their market share in the global anterior cervical plating market.

Why is U.S. Projected to be the Biggest Market for Anterior Cervical Plating?

The developed healthcare infrastructure is the major factor that is contributing towards the dominance of U.S. in the anterior cervical plating market. In addition to this, the favorable reimbursement scenario and the presence of major key players in the country are also helping the country to continue to be the major market for anterior cervical plating. Moreover, the increasing affordability by the patients to undergo surgery projects lucrative growth during the forecast period as well.

Will the Surging Trauma Cases Lead to Germany’s Dominance in the European Market?

Germany has reported to have more than 7 million accidents every year of which 35,000 patients sustaining severe injuries. In order to encounter this major problem, the German Trauma Society initiated “TraumaNetwork”, a project for regionalization of trauma care. This project was started to secure and, if possible, improve the care of the severely injured by implementation of defined standards of care nationwide. Thus, the rising trauma cases in Germany along with the favourable healthcare infrastructure in the country will promote the sales in anterior cervical plating market. As a result of this, it can be concluded that Germany will continue to dominate the European market for anterior cervical plating.

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Anterior Cervical Plating Market?

The outbreak of novel Covid-19 virus has led to severe disruptions economically across the globe. The developed as well as the developing countries have been severely impacted by the pandemic. The pandemic led to reduced hospitals visits for treatments that are not vital in nature and increased focus on the massive patient pool suffering from Covid-19. The pandemic also led to imposition of lockdowns in the first half of 2020 which resulted in major disruptions in the supply chains that has negatively impacted most of the markets. The anterior cervical plating market is one such market that has observed rapid fall in sales during the pandemic. The fall in sales can be attributed towards lesser patient population opting to undergo the cervical fixation surgery during the pandemic in order to avoid being infected with the virus.

