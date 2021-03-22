Alcoholic Beverages Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

The global alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1,375 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,594 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2016 to 2022. Alcoholic beverages are consumed in all demographics of the world, and are based on the substrates which are locally available. For instance, sparkling and fortified wines are extracted from grapes, while beers from sorghum, maize, and other spirits prepared from various plants. The differences between the prices of alcoholic beverages are largely determined by two factors;-the costs of production and the duties levied on those costs. The production methods also play a crucial role in determining prices of premium/super premium spirits and wines.

The expansion of global young adult population, high disposable income, and demand for premium products drive the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products, and growth in demand for non-alcoholic beverages owing to health issues has the potential to restrict the market growth in future.

The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. The type segment is classified into beer, distilled spirits, wine, and others. Beer is further segmented into Ale, Lager, and Hybrid, whereas distilled spirits include Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, and others. The wine segment includes sparkling and fortified. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, on premises, retailers, and supermarkets. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest market share, followed by North America, due to major growth in the disposable income and large alcohol-consuming demographic. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market by 2022, witnessing substantial growth in widely populated countries such as, China, India, and Japan.

The prominent players in the global alcoholic beverages market have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant market share.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations and dynamics in the alcoholic beverages market.

In-depth analysis of alcoholic beverages market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

Global alcoholic beverages industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Alcoholic beverages market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report.

Industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the alcoholic beverages industry trends.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Key Segments:

By Type

Beer

Ale

Lager

Hybrid

Distilled Spirits

Rum

Whiskey

Vodka

Others

Wine

Sparkling

Fortified

Others

By Distribution channel

Convenience Stores

On Premises

Retailers

Supermarkets

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

