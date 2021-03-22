Agrigenomics for Livestock Market Size, Share Research 2021-2027, Business Opportunity By Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Galseq Srl, Biogenetic Services Inc.

DBMR published a new study on the Agrigenomics for Livestock Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. Agrigenomics for Livestock Market report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and 2027 forecast. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Agrigenomics for Livestock Market Scenario

Agrigenomics for livestock market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 7.50% in the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The strong R&D innovation of new technologies is the factor for the agrigenomics for livestock market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Agrigenomics for Livestock Market Outlook:

The high demand for agrigenomics for livestock market is enhancing worldwide owing to the high population growth and growing global food demand. The high demand for agrigenomics in the application of genomics in agriculture helps in improving the sustainability and efficiency of livestock and crop production thus propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Also the, considerable enhancements in technology which have led to switch from single-gene sequencing to whole-genome sequencing, increase in funds toward research in agrigenomics fuel the adoption of novel technologies and rising adoption of agrigenomics as it can reduce the usage of harmful pesticides by enhancing the resistant power during the initial stages and increase in funds for research purposes are also the major growth drivers contributing towards the growth of the agrigenomics for livestock market. In addition, growing research in the field of agrigenomics in emerging economies and DNA sequencing in livestock are creating various lucrative opportunities which will further propel the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the low adoption of automated instruments is acting as market restraint for agrigenomics for livestock market in the above mentioned forecasted period, whereas the hazardous effects which limit certain research practices is one of the biggest challenges towards the growth of the market.

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

This market report guesstimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Agrigenomics for Livestock market report also enlists the chief competitors and presents the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Agrigenomics for Livestock industry. To provide an absolute background analysis of the Agrigenomics for Livestock industry, this report includes an evaluation of the parental market. This detailed report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. This Agrigenomics for Livestock market report also presents an exhaustive overview of product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis.

The Agrigenomics for Livestock Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Offering (DNA Extraction and Purification, DNA/RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression Profiling, Marker-Assisted Selection, GMO/Trait Purity Testing, Other)

Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina Hi Seq Family, Pacbio Sequencers, Solid Sequencers, Others)

The top key players profiled in this report include: Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGS Limited, Illumina Inc., Zoetis, Neogen Corporation, Galseq Srl, Agrigenomics Inc., and Biogenetic Services Inc., among other.



Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

