Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An exoskeleton is an external frame worn to support the body and assists a wearer in overcoming mobility limitations causative of injury or amputation, or to enhance biological capacities. Robotic exoskeletons have emerged as a rehabilitation tool that can improve mobility-related challenges resulting from spinal cord injury. Different types of exoskeletons are currently commercially available for SCI rehabilitation for a varying type of injuries and handicaps.

Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Key players operating in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market are:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on product type, application, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Lower Limb Upper Limb Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Stationary Mobile



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

