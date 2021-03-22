Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market.

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

The prominent players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure products in the industry.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Gas Meter Smart Electric Meter Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Meter Deployment System Integration Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Meter Communication Infrastructure Meter Data Analytics Meter Data Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:

The comprehensive global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

