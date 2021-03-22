8K Technology Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

The global 8K technology market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-resolution television experience is among some other key factors driving growth of the global 8K technology market currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K technology market growth. Increasing research & development activities for advancements in display technology is also expected to boost market growth going forward.

Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the 8K technology market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the 8K technology market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Key market participants include:

Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., BOE Japan Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Red.com LLC, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 8K technology market on the basis of product, resolution, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Projector Television Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED) Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Quantum Dot Liquid Crystal Displays (QD-LCD) Micro-LED Monitor & Notebook Camera

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) 7680 x 4320 8192 x 8192 8192 x 5120 8192 x 4320

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hospitality Education Defense Retail Healthcare Sports Entertainment



