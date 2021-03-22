5G Infrastructure Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market intelligence study, called “Global 5G infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global 5G infrastructure market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

Key market participants include:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Support & Maintenance Implementation & Integration Consulting Training & Education Hardware Core Network Radio Access Network Backhaul & Transport Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) mm Wave Sub-6 GHz High Band Mid Band Low Band Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Standalone Non-standalone End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Industrial Retail Logistics Logistics Enterprise Defense Residential Government Energy & Power Others



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

