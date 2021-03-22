3D Printing Metal Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The growing demand for 3D printing metal from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global 3D Printing Metal market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into form, metal type, technology, industry vertical. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Filament Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Titanium Nickel Aluminum Stainless Steel Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powder Bed Fusion Directed Energy Deposition Binder Jetting Metal Extrusion Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Medical & Dental Marine Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global 3D Printing Metal market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global 3D Printing Metal market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Metal Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Metal Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the aerospace & defense sector

4.2.2.3. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.2.4. Growth of the automotive sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive metals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Metal Market By Form Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Filament

5.1.2. Powder

