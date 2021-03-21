Wound Care Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 19.72 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.5%, Market trends –Rise in the geriatric population.

The latest market intelligence study on the Wound Care market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Wound Care market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Wound Care market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Wound Care market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Wound Care market will be like in the years to come.

Key Highlights From The Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment’s growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Silicone Dressings

Non Silicone Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrofiber Dressings

Wound Contact Layers

Antimicrobial Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Conventional NPWT Systems

Disposable NPWT Systems

Accessories

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Products

Biological Skin Substitutes

Human Donor Tissue-derived Products

Acellular Animal-derived Products

Biosynthetic Products

Topical Agents

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures

Staplers

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

Fibrin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives

Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Care Settings

