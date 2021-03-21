Womens Activewear Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

The global women’s activewear market was valued at $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Activewear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities, which helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by activewear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global activewear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for activewear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of activewear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of female consumers in walking for fitness activities has led to surge in sales of running/jogging shoes and activewear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of consumers toward athleisure wear positively impacts the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. However, volatile cost of raw materials and high cost of designing result in excessive cost of the final product, thereby declining sales of activewear among price-sensitive consumers. Similarly, availability of counterfeit brands causes inconvenience & safety issues for consumers, which adversely impact the market growth. On the contrary, growth in number of promotional activities is anticipated to create product & brand awareness, which accelerates the market growth. In addition, initiatives by various organizations such as rise in number of activewear-related campaigns and programs are presumed to expand the consumer base. Moreover, development of green textile and its use in formulation of activewear is expected to attract green consumers, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the global women’s activewear industry based on product, fabric, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear & swimwear, and others.

By fabric, it is classified into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others (rayon and modal). Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. According to price range, it is classified into below $20, $20?$40, $40?$60, and $60 & above. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the women’s activewear market include Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, Inc., V.F. Corporation, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., and Gap, Inc.

Key Benefits for Women’s Activewear Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global women’s activewear market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Women’s Activewear Key Market Segments:

By Product

Top

Bottom

Sweatpants

Shorts

Skirts & Skorts

Yoga Pants & Leggings

Outerwear

Jackets

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Innerwear & Swimwear

Others

By Fabric

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

Below $20

$20?$40

$40?$60

$60 & Above

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

