Wine Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2026

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle. Global wine market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Conducts Overall WINE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others),

Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others),

Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured),

Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others),

Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied),

Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

In June 2017, Pernod Ricard India has launched a Spanish wine produced by using Tempranillo grapes. By launching the new wine in India and hence increased their portfolio of wines in India.

In October 2017, Jacob’s creek, Brand of Pernod Ricard launched ‘double barrel’ wine. This is the innovation of wine by the company and with this the company increased their product portfolio.

