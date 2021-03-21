Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Animals suffer from various orthopedic conditions such as cruciate ligament tear, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, bone fractures and others. These affect the bones, joints, and tissues, which could result in abnormal movement, instability, and lameness. The treatment of these conditions in severe cases requires surgical procedures, implants, or the pain reducing drugs.

The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market was valued at $94,708 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $153,612 million at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in ownership of companion animals, growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in animal healthcare expenditure, and surge in cases of obesity in pets drive the growth of the veterinary orthopedic treatment market. However, lack of animal health awareness and high cost of surgeries are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancement in therapeutic and diagnostic products and no requirement of government approvals for veterinary devices are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.

The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market is segmented into procedure, animal type and region. Based on procedure, the market is categorized into cruciate ligament tear, patellar luxation, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, bone fracture, and osteoarthritis management. Based on animal type, the market is differentiated into dog, cat, and other animal types. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Adobe Animal Hospital

Allandale Veterinary Hospital

Boca Park Animal Hospital

Broadleys Veterinary Hospital

Goddard Veterinary Group

Mars, Incorporated

Northwest Veterinary Specialists

The Animal Medical Center

School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)

Upper Canada Animal Hospital

Airpark Animal Hospital

Adams Animal Hospital

Palo Verde Animal Hospital