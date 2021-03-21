Sugar Substitutes Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effect of sugar on health that increases diabetes and obesity.

The latest industry intelligence research on the Sugar Substitutes market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Sugar Substitutes market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 – 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, ClearFlo, a stevia flavor enhancer, was launched by Cargill. The ClearFlo was made in order to meet the requirements of high-intensity sweeteners in the industry.

The natural segment held the largest market share of 56.4% in the year 2019. The shift of consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of the industry. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

The Low-intensity sweeteners are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period as they are used extensively in the food & beverage industry.

The Stevia dominated the market for sugar substitutes in 2019 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. For example, over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

The beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing demand for natural and sports drinks with nutritional enrichment and low-calorie content.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing disposable income and increasing health-conscious population.

Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Sugar Substitutes market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Sugar Substitutes market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Sugar Substitutes market growth worldwide?

