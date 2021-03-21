Spinal Fusion Devices Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market will be worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing condition of spine degeneration among the aging population as people over the age of 65 are more likely to experience symptomatic spinal conditions as a result of natural degeneration. The emergence of better healthcare technology in the emerging economies due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market over the forecast period. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most spinal treatments is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand for spinal fusion surgeries and devices. Moreover, the availability of more skilled spine surgeons is projected to fuel the growth of the market.

The latest industry intelligence research on the Spinal Fusion Devices market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Spinal Fusion Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 – 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, DePuy Synthes Companies launched the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The newly launched system by the company is expected to help in the surgical treatment of conditions in the neck and upper back. The system includes a set of implants and instruments which can be used for the stabilization of the spine in patients undergoing Posterior Cervical Fusion Surgery.

The thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising aging population and their increasing demand for spinal care are expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar devices.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The risks associated with open surgeries are contributing to the growing adoption of the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery by Healthcare professionals.

The Hospitals & Ambulatory segment held the largest market share of the Spinal Fusion Devices in 2019. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most of the spinal treatments and the availability of skilled spine surgeons in the hospitals is expected to drive the demand of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation in the emerging economies.

Key participants include Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cervical Fixation Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Biologics

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

