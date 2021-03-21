SLAM Technology Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

The global SLAM Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications’ rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Besides, the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide is also expected to augment the market over the forecasted timeline.

The latest market evaluation report on the SLAM Technology market explores how the SLAM Technology market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Mobeewave was acquired by Apple Inc. Apple put itself in competition with Jack Dorsey’s Square, which was a pioneer in mobile and tablet payment technologies, with the deal. Also, Apple will deliver fast, simple payments without any other apps by integrating Mobeewave ‘s technology.

The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology’s wide utilization in industrial robotics.

Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology’s extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the mining industry is likely to hold the largest market. The factors driving the market growth comprise a notable increase in the substantial level of risk control and risk reduction accomplished by integrating SLAM technologies.

In the forecast period, North America will lead the market. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region’s market development.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household

