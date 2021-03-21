RFID Tags Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2026

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as RFID Tags Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players Alien Technology, LLC; AWID; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; Stora Enso; CAEN RFID S.r.l.; Checkpoint Systems, Inc.; GAO RFID; GlobeRanger; Impinj, Inc.; Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.; MOJIX; Motorola Mobility LLC; Nedap – Technology for live; NXP Semiconductors; Smartrac N.V.; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Honeywell International Inc.; SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD; Identiv, Inc.; Confidex Ltd.; Omni-ID; Savi Technology; Vizinex RFID; HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB; TrackX; RFID Global Solution; Tag Factory; RF Code; CoreRFID; Tageos; ams AG; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global RFID Tags Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 9.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption and initiatives undertaken by the various manufacturers and government organizations.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are labels used in the packaging industry that have been equipped with radio-frequency identification technology. The provision of this technology in tags improves transparency in supply chain of the consumer goods, and enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the supply chain.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The RFID Tags Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the Food Fibers bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption and usage of RFID systems and tags in manufacturing and consumer goods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the usage of security measures and package protection; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of large costs for installation and integration of RFID systems that are used for various functionalities in RFID tags; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

How Does This Market Insights Help?

RFID Tags Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as Food Fibers opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “RFID Tags Market” and its commercial landscape

Conducts Overall RFID TAGS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Wafer Size (200mm, 300mm, Others),

Tag Type (Passive RFID, Active RFID),

Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Active Ultra-High Frequency),

Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistic & Supply Chain, Aerospace, Defense, Retail, Security & Access Control, Sports),

Form Factor (Button, Card, Implants, Key Fob, Label, Paper Tickets, Wristband, Others),

Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Others)

The RFID TAGS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Stora Enso announced the launch of a new sustainable RFID tag technology termed as, “ECO by Stora Enso”. The product is paper-based making them sustainable and completely recyclable products. The technology provides manufacturers transparency in tracing, and protection throughout the product supply chain.

In April 2018, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced the launch of UHF RFID products during RFID Journal LIVE! 2018. The products are designed to meet the requirements of from the food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics market segments. The application of these products will provide accurate and unique information for every package through AVERY’s Janela TM platform.

In February 2017, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd. announced the launch of slimmest UHF RFID tag for usage in Laundry & Textile market divisions. The product termed as “LinTRAK-Slim”, is to be woven and sewed into the textile and is very discrete. The product uses Impinj, Inc.’s Monza R6-P chip technology.

