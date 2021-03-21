Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Microcrystalline cellulose is an odorless, fine white powder. It is a purified form of cellulose, which is derived from the pulp of fibrous plant material. It is a depolymerized cellulose obtained by treating alpha-cellulose with mineral acids. It is mainly used as an emulsifier, dispersing agent, anticaking agent, and stabilizer. It is insoluble in water, dilute mineral acids, ethanol, and ether. However, it is slightly soluble in sodium hydroxide solution. The microcrystalline cellulose market accounted for revenue of $937 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global microcrystalline cellulose market is driven by increase in demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the pharmaceutical industry in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, the processed food industry has been using microcrystalline cellulose to produce low fat dairy products, which is expected to boost the microcrystalline cellulose market. However, high cost associated with the production of microcrystalline cellulose and availability of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Economic development is expected to play a major role in the market, as consumption of pharmaceutical products and processed food & beverage is expected to increase in the developing nations, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented based on source type, application, and region. Based on source type, it is categorized into wood based and non-wood based. By application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are DowDuPont, Rayonier Advanced Material, FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Juku Orchem Private Limited, and Avantor Performance Materials.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Key Market Segments :

By Source Type

Wood-based

Non-Wood based

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

