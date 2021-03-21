Hybrid Cloud Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds that enable organizations to reap the advantages of both the services. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options. A hybrid cloud configuration offers numerous benefits such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, enterprises are deploying a combination of public and private cloud. The adoption of hybrid cloud has increased among organizations as it provides flexibility of switching between clouds and gain competitive advantage over other organizations.

As hybrid cloud provides multiple features of both, private and public cloud, it reduces the cost of deployment, which is a major factor fueling the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements associated with increased flexibility and efficiency to meet disparate needs, surge in need for more computational power, and rise in awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud boost the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid increase in the adoption rate of hybrid cloud among small and medium-sized organizations and the rise in demand from firms to increase their IT service management capabilities without adding servers provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on service model, the market is segmented into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. As per region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global hybrid cloud market is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Google LLC, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

Key Benefits for Hybrid Cloud Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hybrid cloud market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global hybrid cloud industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global hybrid cloud market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Hybrid Cloud Key Market Segments :

By Component

Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

By Service Model

Software as a service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

By Oeginazation Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Government

Media & entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation (International Business Machines)

Google LLC

Verizon Enterprise

Cisco Systems, Inc.